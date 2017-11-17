After 8 years, toy train back in action at Rajesh Khanna park

If you are planning to visit the Rajesh Khanna Park in Santacruz with your family anytime soon, you will now have a reason to rejoice. Visitors to the park can now take a ride again on the toy train in the park, which was a major attraction before it stopped functioning over eight years ago.

The residents had written to the H-West ward Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials about re-installing the toy train in the park.

The foundation stone ceremony was held in November last year, but work began only in the last week of March of this year, after the residents raised their voice over the issue.

On the occasion of Children's Day this week, the toy train was re-inaugurated for the visitors.

Speaking about the re-installation of the toy train, Bhavana Bhagat, a regular visitor at the park, who was following the matter, said, "We are happy that the toy train has restarted after being non-operational for eight years. While earlier the fees was Rs 5, it has now been increased to Rs 10. It was a major attraction of the park and we have been following up with the civic authorities for several months over the issue. The train will be maintained by the civic authority."

According to H/West ward Assistant Commissioner Sharad Ughade, "Right now we have kept it free of cost but soon a nominal fee will be applicable. The toy train will be maintained by the mechanical and electrical department of the BMC. Other issues have been resolved too."

On March 3, the Rotary (Rajesh Khanna) Park Association wrote a letter regarding the poor maintenance of the park, which was undertaken by the BMC. They filed a complaint with BMC's H/W ward Garden Division, regarding the bad condition of the park. The complaints by the association included — poor maintenance of toilets at the park, playing equipment is broken, poor lighting and absence of dustbins.

Bhagat, added, "Some of the facilities are yet to be improved. The exercise equipment is broken and toilet facilities need to be improved. We need funds to bring back the tap water facility for the visitors in the park."

making a re-entry