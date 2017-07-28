ACB to register FIR against former SRA chief

The special judge under the Prevention of Corruption Act, AD Tankhiwale has directed the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to register an FIR against former chief executive officer of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) Vishwas Patil, his wife and two developers, in an alleged corruption case.

Patil, who was also the former collector of Mumbai, allegedly committed a major imbalance in the floor space index (FSI) of SRA land, after the developers made Patil's wife the director of a construction firm owned by them. A private complaint was filed by one of the slum dwellers who claims to be affected by the alleged fraud.

As per the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme, the maximum permissible on site consumption of FSI is 3. In SRA, there are two final plots of which one is the rehab plot and second is the sale plot. In the complaint it is alleged that there is a major imbalance in the FSI, where, on the rehab plot the FSI is far more than 3, whereas on the sale plot, the FSI is commensurately less.

"Chandrasena Patil became the director of one of the companies of the developer and Patil had conveyed the land in such an imbalanced manner where the area became adverse to the slum dwellers. Further, after she was given the majority share in the stake, Patil on December 6, 2008 passed an order by which he allowed the entire project land owned by the government of Maharashtra, to the company controlled by the developer Ramjibhai Shah. On May 15, 2009, a lease agreement was given to the developer which said that of the entire 27,402 sq m of the land, 16,441 sq m were given to the developers, while the other agreement was of leasing 10,960 sq m towards the rehab plot," the complainant alleged in his complaint.

The complainant further claimed that there appears to be alleged 'greasing of palms' in the case. The court, after going through the complaint copy, held, "I find substance in the grievance made by the complainant against the accused as the accused are alleged of committing acts regarding criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy, thus definitely, the investigation through the ACB authorities would be necessary."