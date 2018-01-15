70% teens at risk of lifestyle diseases

A seven month-long survey conducted by a gynecologist in various schools and colleges of Navi Mumbai to find out the risk factors associated with changing lifestyles showed that the main causes for lifestyle diseases are lack of physical activity and irregular food habits to name a few.

Six hundred girls between 11 to 19-years-old were surveyed by Dr Bandita Sinha, a gynecologist. The study also included the understanding of risk factors associated with changing lifestyles that can lead to obesity, diabetes, hypertension and hormonal imbalances which have long-term implications on women's health.

The survey found that the main causes for lifestyle diseases are the lack of physical activity, irregular food habits, family history, changing lifestyle choices sedentary work and stress. In Navi Mumbai, 70 per cent teenagers are at the risk of lifestyle disorders.

After the survey, Teen-o-Care, an adolescent clinic for teenage girls was opened.

Dr Sinha said, "In the past few decades, I have seen many kids coming to me with hormonal issues. Change in lifestyles is contributing to increases in risk factors among children for future health conditions. Unhealthy lifestyle elements often lead to obesity, diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases, infertility and hormonal imbalance problems like Poly Cystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)."

Along with World of Women clinic, the North Point School in Navi Mumbai took the initiative to spread awareness on how lack of physical activity has affected the health of adolescent girls. The school girls organised a play on how junk food, lack of physical activity, stress and much more has affected their health.

Dr Sinha added, "Physical activity and diligently following good eating habits is very important. Make sure to reward children when they follow a healthy routine. Regular health checkups must be conducted for children as well."

Sudha Menon, principal, North Point School said, "It is very important to educate and guide your kids about weight management, nutrition diet, consequences about increasing consumption of junk food and lack of healthy eating habits which initially affects health in future."