5-yr-old cured of rare blood clotting disorder in city

A five-year-old from Karnataka's Raichur district, who was recently detected with a very rare blood clotting disorder, was relieved of her condition after she was operated at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital in the city about a week ago.

Deepika Yadav has been battling the defect since her birth. The disorder, a combination of Factor VII deficiency and brachial plexus injury, could not be detected for a long time. While her parents took her to different local hospitals and also a Bengaluru-based hospital, there was no roper diagnosis.

Deepika's father Tirumala Yadav, a labourer, said, "She could only use her left hand to do tasks. Her right hand hardly moved. We visited different hospitals in Karnataka. Her hand was given electric shock therapy, as it was said that her nerves had a problem. We were referred to this hospital by a relative."

Brachial plexus injury affects nerves of the upper limb which get stretched inadvertently during a difficult delivery, leading to a poorly functioning arm.

Dr Mukund Thatte, the surgeon who operated upon her, said, "After this surgery, she won't have excessive bleeding. Right now, we have plastered her hand for six weeks. Later on, after a month of physiotherapy, she will be able to move her arm. In such cases, parents' involvement plays an important role. We will suggest her to play two-handed sports to get better movement of both her hands and she will be able to use her limbs in a better way."

Her overall treatment cost at least Rs 9 lakh. The hospital treated Deepika for free.

Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia Hospitals, says, "Fewer than 200 of such cases have been reported globally and our medical team has been successful once again."

THE DISORDER