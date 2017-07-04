400-year-old temple geared up for Ashadhi

The temple will remain open till late night for devotees to offer prayers to Lord Vitthal and his wife Rakhumai till midnight

To offer prayer and celebrate Ashadhi Ekadashi, hundreds of thousands of devotees will visit Wadala's Vitthal Temple today. The temple completed 400 years in April this year.

The temple will remain open till late night for devotees to offer prayers to Lord Vitthal and his wife Rakhumai till midnight. In order to celebrate 400 years of the temple, the authority who runs the temple came up with year-long programme to benefit the devotees, last year.

Talking about the medical camps set up, Shashikant Govind Naik, Chairman of the temple's trust, said, "Hundreds of devotees participated in the free medical check-up camps organised in April of which 60 devotees were detected with problem in eyes. The medical team conducted free eye operation for them."

36 different groups from across the city will recite 36 bhajans for two days.

The temple is considered as a replica of Pandharpur's Vitthal temple and those who can't visit Pandharpur on the eve of Ashadhi Ekadashi, visit this temple.

According to the temple's history, it is claimed that the idol of lord Vitthal has been brought by the warkaris from Chandrabhaga River situated in the south of Maharashtra. The locals in the area threw the idol in the river to save it from the Mughals.