37-year-old spurned lover in police net

The Andheri police arrested a spurned lover from Lucknow after he stabbed a 22-year-old woman? 16 times inside a hotel room at Andheri. The 37-year-old accused stalked the woman from Lucknow to Mumbai and later invited her to a hotel room and proposed her for marriage. The woman refused the proposal after which the already armed accused stabbed and slashed the woman and fled.

According to police, on October 8, a 22-year-old woman was inside the hotel room at Kurla-Andheri road with a 24-year-old man who was later identified as Saad Pathan. On the day of the incident, the woman, who is a student at Lucknow had visited the family members in Vasai during her holidays. Pathan, a close family friend of the victim invited her at a hotel room and proposed for marriage. The woman denied the proposal when Pathan pulled out a sharp knife and stabbed the woman multiple times.

The screams of the victim alerted the hotel staffers and they opened the hotel room using a master key. Pathan meanwhile jumped out of the hotel room window and escaped.