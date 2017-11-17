310 days on, activist's plea for pedestrian safety still unheard

The Marol junction in Andheri (East) is a busy road with thousands of motorists plying on this route, but little has been done to ensure pedestrian safety. In a bid to make it safer, an Andheri-based activist has been sending letters and messages on a daily basis for over 310 days to various authorities. But no action has been taken yet.

Ravi Nair, a resident of Chimatpada in Marol, who has had several meetings with officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Traffic department said that there was not even one zebra crossing or stop line painted on the junction, and it seemed that authorities were waiting for some pedestrians to be severely injured or killed in an accident to act.

"The entire Marol junction is in a big mess as there is Metro work going on one side, narrowing the lane, and there is a complete lack of discipline by motorists on the Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road (AGLR) as traffic rules are not being enforced. It's shocking that the Traffic department has not even put any thought for pedestrian movement, which puts thousands of people crossing the road at risk," he said adding that the pedestrian movement is very high at Marol junction as several people staying on the Chimatpada side daily cross the junction to go towards Marol Moroshi road as there are four schools, churches, temples and even offices located.

He shared that there were even site visits carried out along with traffic cops and based on these discussions a nine-point agenda was prepared suggesting several measures that can be put in place for easing pedestrian movement for time being. "We had asked for zebra crossing and stop lines to be painted on the junction and even the signal to be shifted on the road leading to Andheri," said Nair complaining that all this can be done when BMC, Traffic and even Metro officials come together.