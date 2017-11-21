26/11: Week ahead of 9th anniv, top cops on streets

The Mumbai police conducted an 'All Out Operation' in South Mumbai that was supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police, South Region Pravin Padwal

A week before the ninth anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the Mumbai police conducted an 'All Out Operation' in South Mumbai that was supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police, South Region Pravin Padwal.

Police officers including deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, senior inspectors, police inspectors and other officers from seven police stations of Zone 1, six police stations of Zone 2 and three police stations of Port Zone were roped in for the special drive.

"The entire operation was coordinated and crackdowns were conducted on miscreants and anti-social elements. We did surprise checks of vehicles and their occupants. The operation started at midnight and went on till 4 am on Monday," said a police officer.

During the operation, 45 criminals were questioned about their activities while 15 were arrested on different charges."Such surprise checks are important for policing, and prepare us to respond to emergency situations. I was supervising the entire operation and ensured that the policemen were alert. Suspicious persons were asked to produce identity cards. We will be conducting such operations in our region every month," said Padwal.