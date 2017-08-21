10 days on, no probe against Subhash Desai, Prakash Mehta

More than a week after Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis promised independent probe into allegations against Industries Minister Subhash Desai, the government has failed to appoint a committee.

DNA had exposed how Desai denotified thousands of acres of land violating stipulated conditions. The Opposition had raised the issue subsequently in the legislature session and had alleged a scam of Rs 50,000 crore. An embattled Desai even sent his resignation to the CM, but Fadnavis had rejected it saying he needn't resign till the charges are proved against him. He had announced that the government will appoint an inquiry committee to probe into the charges in a bid to placate the Opposition.

Apart from Desai, Housing Minister Prakash Mehta, too, had faced charges of corruption and CM had announced a probe by Lokayukta against him as well.

But even a week later, there is no sign of investigation and the Opposition is now questioning the CM's sincerity. Nationalist Congress Party state chief Sunil Tatkare said that the CM has made the announcement in the House and hence the Opposition wants to believe the government is committed, but the delay indicates otherwise.

"On the last day (August 10) of the Monsoon session of the state Assembly, the CM promised impartial and independent probes against Desai and Mehta. It's been 10 days since and there is no action on it,"We don't know if the government has forgotten or the promise was simply a tactic to buy time. It shows how serious this government is when the charges are levelled against their own ministers," said Nationalist Congress Party state chief Sunil Tatkare.

"Is there some kind of political settlement being worked out between the two parties to save each other's ministers? Silence on part of the CM will only erode his own credibility," Tatkare said.

Sachin Sawant, Congress spokesperson, said that neither Desai nor Mehta had resigned despite grave allegations and also raised doubts whether the probe was going to be indeed impartial and independent.

UNDER SCANNER

In an exclusive report, DNA on August 7 had exposed that Industries Minister Subhash Desai had allegedly denotified 60,000 acres of land without mandatory auction.