Two make a crowd 1/10 Couple travelled, matching their outfits, to protest with the participants of Maratha Kranti Morcha (Image Courtesy - Sudhir Suryawanshi/DNA)

Elderly are supporting the young guns 2/10 Lakhs of people from across Maharashtra are attending a protest march in Mumbai on Wednesday, seeking reservations in jobs and education for the Maratha community. (Image Courtesy - Sudhir Suryawanshi/DNA)

Muslim Council Trust supporting the protest 3/10 Though Maratha community didn't seek any political affiliation, Muslim Council Trust has extended support. (Image Courtesy - Sudhir Suryawanshi/DNA)

Saffron on station 4/10 The agitators shouting slogans on local railway stations before participating in silent protest on Wednesday. (Image Courtesy - Sudhir Suryawanshi/DNA)

Agitators make way 5/10 This is the 58th - and the largest - protest march of the Maratha community, exactly a year after the first march was held in Aurangabad, the organisers. (Image Courtesy - Sudhir Suryawanshi/DNA)

Kid cosplaying as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 6/10 The morcha has been organised by the Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella organisation of several Maratha groups. (Image Courtesy - Sudhir Suryawanshi/DNA)

Crowds make their way to Azad Maidan 7/10 The silent protest is a peaceful way to press demand for reservation in jobs and educational institutions and punishment for culprits in the Kopardi case, the organisers said. (Image Courtesy - Sudhir Suryawanshi/DNA)

Protesters are also demanding measures against farmer suicides 8/10 Their other demands include Amendment in SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) to stop its misuse, loan waiver to curb farmer suicides, and remunerative prices for agricultural produce. (Image Courtesy - Sudhir Suryawanshi/DNA)

'Mook Morcha' demanding justice 9/10 So far, 57 protests, in the form of 'mook morcha' (silent rallies), have been held in various parts of the state following the brutal rape and murder of a 14-year-old Maratha girl in Kopardi in Ahmednagar district in July 2016. (Image Courtesy - Sudhir Suryawanshi/DNA)

Power of social media on display 10/10 The morcha began at 11 am from the BMC's Jijamata Udyan and will culminate at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai. Social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter have been used to spread the morcha message to community members. (Image Courtesy - Sudhir Suryawanshi/DNA)