Plan to create a Metro network of 200 km: UPS Madan

With Mumbai Metro work kicking into high gear, DNA talks to UPS Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA to find out how the Metro service will benefit commuters. Edited excerpts from the interview:

How big an undertaking is the Metro project?

In Mumbai, more than 12 million people (78 per cent of the city's total population) use public transport daily. Of this, 52 per cent travel by train and 26 per cent by bus. The existing suburban rail system is under extreme pressure and the role of buses is limited to providing feeder services to suburban railways. There are constraints to expand the existing road and rail network capacity. Many pockets in the city and suburbs are not served by rail. Our plan is to create a Metro network of about 200 km. The Metro will connect areas like Lokhandwala in Andheri, Bandra Kurla Complex, Powai, Ghodbunder Road, among others.

Are you eyeing a completion date?

There are several lines currently under construction, each having its own deadline. We are working towards making all corridors ready by 2022. In fact, a few Metro lines will be functional before 2022.

How will it help citizens?

Due to an inadequate Mass Transit System, the share of public transport has declined from 88 per cent to 78 per cent in the last two decades. On an average, there are 12-15 deaths reported on Mumbai's suburban railway line. This has led to a rise in private vehicles on the roads. When Metro routes are commissioned, there will be a shift to public transportation as people will prefer air-conditioned alternatives. Also, the Metro will ensure quicker commute. The carrying capacity will be greater. There are environmental benefits too.

What are these benefits?

With fewer cars on roads, pollution levels will drop. Because of Metro 2 and Metro 4, the passenger km reduced is equivalent to a reduction of 47,787 vehicles on the road. Annually, CO2 emissions will reduce by 2,50,000 tonnes and particulate matters will drop by around 150 tonne.

There was a plan to connect Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport with Navi Mumbai Airport. Will it materialise?

Yes, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is updating feasibility report and Detailed Project Report. However, the plan is still at a preliminary stage.