Heavy police presence will hopefully be a deterrent: Sharad Naik

Sharad Naik, Senior police inspector of LT Marg police station speaks to DNA on security measures in place at the busy Zaveri Bazaar

Is Zaveri Bazaar secure enough?

Adequate police force is deployed for the safety of citizens. Heavy police presence will hopefully deter persons from planning any untoward incident. All other necessary precautions have also been taken.

What's the security protocol at the Bazaar?

Since Zaveri Bazaar is a sensitive area, it would not be proper to divulge the security plan that we have put in place. However, there are barricading at all important locations and all the suspicious vehicles are stopped and checked thoroughly. Apart from our intelligence network, we also rely on technical surveillance via CCTV camera network.

Does the police include stakeholders in ensuring safety?

To ensure that locals are alert of any safety and security risks, we hold regular meetings and briefings with them.