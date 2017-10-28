Devendra Fadnavis has failed as a team leader: Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Chavan is basking in the glory of Congress' recent victory in Nanded and didn't lose any opportunity to lodge punches on the BJP-led state government. Excerpts:

As a former CM, how do you see the three years of Devendra Fadnavis' government?

When coming to power, BJP had made several tall promises — reservations for Maratha, Dhangar, input cost plus 50 per cent profit to farmers produces, plenty of jobs, etc. Even after three years in power, not a single promise has been fulfilled. The state's finances are extremely poor, state debt has risen rising and on the other hand, there is no growth. There is no drought and yet the government is charging a cess of Rs 9 per liter on fuel.

Fadnavis blames bureaucracy saying they do not implement the government policies efficiently enough...

It was never the case during our regime. There is huge trust deficit. CM has no trust in the government machinery. Fadnavis has appointed RSS-BJP affiliated people as OSDs in his and his ministers' office. RSS is controlling the government. Fadanvis is relying more on his private army of OSDs than government servants. Agriculture minister Pandurang Phundkar was not in the loop when the CM took the farmer loan waiver decision. Fadnavis has failed to drive as a team leader.

If the government has really performed so poorly, why does the BJP do so well in local body elections?

The RSS, BJP machinery and money power is being used. Earlier there was no clear impact of demonitisation and GST. Now, people are suffering. Nanded and Gurudaspur results show that people are putting their faith again in Congress. We never hoped we will get an unprecedented 73 seats out of 81 in Nanded Corporation.

What is the Government's biggest achievement?

Protest and strike from every section of society. In the history of Maharashtra, farmers have never gone on strike. It was something unheard of but in the Fadnavis Government, farmers went on strike and threw milk and vegetables on the road out of anger.

Opposition has failed to press Fadnavis on the mat despite allegations against his ministers. Except Khadse, no minister had to go.

CM Fadnavis did not want Eknath Khadse in his ministry at all therefore he was trapped and asked to resign. Khadse was the senior most BJP leader and was a threat so the CM systematically put him in the dock.

According to you, how has the Government managed the state finances?

Poorly. Taking a loan is not an issue but we should have the capacity to repay it. We need to see if we are getting into a debt trap. Three years ago, Maharashtra had a debt of Rs 2.94 lakh crore. Today it has gone up to Rs 4.12 lakh crore. This does not include the costs of farmer loan waivers and the burden of the 7th pay commission. Debt will rise to Rs 5 lakh crore and it is a huge cause of concern.

But the Opposition is still in disarray.

I can say we are on the right track and future election victories will depend on how we fight them together. Sena, I am afraid, has lost the plot. They are neither in power nor in opposition and hence are losing badly.