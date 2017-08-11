'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' Review: Despite the flaws, Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar film is worth it for it's pure intent!

The brightest moments in the film are the ones between Keshav and Jaya. Also, when the film focuses so much on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, was there a need for the in-your-face propaganda?

Film: Toilet Ek Prem Katha Directed by: Shree Narayan Singh Starring: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Divyendu Sharma, Anupam Kher, Sudhir Pandey and Rajesh Sharma

What it's about:

Loosely inspired by a true life story, Toilet Ek Prem Katha takes a serious rural problem, throws in big names, adds a satirical touch and tries to make a statement that a solemn documentary would never be able to achieve. Mild-mannered Keshav (Akshay Kumar) falls in love with the fiery and forthright Jaya Joshi (Bhumi Pednekar). They get married but trouble begins when she finds out he doesn't have a toilet in his house. She leaves him and goes back to her mother's house. The film is all about Keshav bringing a toilet and his wife home.

What's good:

TEPK is a very unusual Hindi film. It addresses a very real problem in a light manner. Director Shree Narayan Singh makes his cast blend into the rural life with utmost sincerity. From the dialogues, the sets and the costumes, it all rings true. Singh captures emotional authenticity between the lead pair, and the families rather well. The brightest moments in the film are the ones between Keshav and Jaya - the director makes the romance and their angst come alive on screen. The first half is particularly laced with humour - sometimes even on the naughtier side. Akshay Kumar delivers a solid performance - he's just as ease when he's vigorously dancing on his wedding day as he is in the emotionally charged scenes in the second half. He literally makes the film his playground and has a lot of fun doing what he does best. Bhumi Pednekar matches Akshay step by step and is a delight on screen. Her feisty portrayal of Jaya is one of the film's highlights. The very underrated Divyendu Sharma is outstanding.

What's not:

In the second half, the film loses its promise and its footing. The story fails to move ahead. It's stuck at one point forever - Keshav trying to find a solution to Jaya's toilet problem. And then, almost as if the director realised that over two hours were over and nothing had happened, the screenplay hurries and tries to tie up everything. So the women folk of the village finally wake up and join Jaya's fight; the unrelenting father too has an awakening and the politicians get up from their slumber. These late movie-moments are sour and contrived. The intermittent songs make the flow sluggish. Also, when the film focuses so much on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, was there a need for the in-your-face propaganda? References to the Toilet Scam having occurred four years ago and Demonetisation are unnecessary. In a film that relies on sensible content, a scene where a Chief Minister sends a personal note to a judge in the court (asking him not to grant divorce to a couple) is simply too much to bear. It's in such crucial places that the director lets you down.

What to do:

Despite the flaws, TEPK is worth it for the pure intent and purpose behind its making. And of course, the brilliant chemistry between Akshay and Bhumi.

Rating: **1/2 (2.5 Stars)