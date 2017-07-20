'Lipstick under My Burkha' Review: Noble intentions, great performances, but underwhelming watch!

Film: Lipstick Under My Burkha

Cast: Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Plabita Borthakur, Aahana Kumra, Vikrant Massey

Directed by: Alankrita Shrivastava

What's it about:

Lipstick Under My Burkha is about four women from Bhopal who are struggling to find and express their voice, in a world hellbent on muting them. There's Rehana (Plabita Borthakur), a college student and wannabe musician who is forced to work at her family's tailoring shop. Leela (Aahana Kumra) is engaged to a boy selected by her mother and she is dating a photographer. Shireen (Konkona Sensharma) is a burkha-clad saleswoman who is treated as little more than a sex toy by her husband. The fourth, and probably the most fascinating character, is that of a middle-aged sexually deprived 55-year-old widow Buaji or Usha Parmar (Ratna Pathak Shah), who lives her desire through a phone romance and desi erotica. They live in Hawa Mahal owned by Buaji and rented by the rest. The story of these ladies is told alongside narration from a book - Lipstick Wale Sapne – which Buaji is reading.

What's hot:

A spunky tale by a woman, about women and for women. It's a touching story with heart but it sidesteps easy sentimentality.It has powerful performances. Ratna Pathak Shah is delightful. Konkona is in top form. Aahana and Plabita do their bit and don't miss a beat, even in the most delicate moments. The characters are well-etched and whether you live in metro or a smaller town, every woman will identify. Alankirta holds the reins of this bold film with aplomb. She also brings sex out of women's closet in many ways. It's an important part of the stories of three out of the four characters.

What's not:

Yes, it's a movie with noble intentions, and yes, it is a festival favorite, but it's flaw that is that while all the stories eventually come home, it's all heartbreak. While you would argue that's reality. But bottom line is, the audience wants entertainment at least hope. While open-ended movies have their charm, all four characters meeting the same fate is bound to leave the audience feeling cheated. It ends with a cliché symbolism of freedom.

What to do:

Watch it for the brilliant performances.

Rating: *** (3 Stars)