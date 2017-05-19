'Half Girlfriend' Review: Experience the CRACKING chemistry of Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor!

The film has to its credit some of the best performances by the cast.Mohit Suri is in fine form at what he does best – the combination of melancholy and music...

Film: Half Girlfriend

Starring: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Seema Biswas

Directed by: Mohit Suri

WHAT’S IT ABOUT:

Every Mohit Suri film comes with its unmistakable stamp of love and yearning. Half Girlfriend is no exception. Based on Chetan Bhagat’s best-selling novel by the same name, the film tracks the romantic journey of Madhav Jha (Arjun), a Bihar lad who secures admission in an upmarket college in Delhi. Life changes for Madhav after exchanging first glances with Riya Somani (Shraddha), also a student in the same college. The two become friends in spite of the vast differences in their backgrounds, cultures and even dialects. Madhav falls in love with Riya while she’s still in the in-between, indecisive stage – therefore referred to as 'half girlfriend'. They separate and then bump into each other years later – only to separate once again. When Madhav learns of a tragic truth about Riya, his only purpose in life is to find her.

WHAT’S GOOD:

Mohit Suri is in fine form at what he does best – the combination of melancholy and music. The angst and longing in the screenplay amp up the emotional quotient effectively. Half Girlfriend is a classic love story; the conflicts in it are simple to comprehend and therefore easier to relate to - signature Chetan Bhagat. The imperfections of the lead characters is what's most appealing. Mohit uses his songs to carry his story forward. This is also his most polished film so far - tremendous effort by cinematographer Vishnu Rao.

The film has to its credit some of the best performances by the cast. Arjun Kapoor lives and breathes Madhav Jha. He shines in every scene. Look out for the one where he goes to meet Rhea's parents - his performance is guaranteed to choke you with emotion. Shraddha Kapoor is dignified and graceful as Riya Somani. Hers is actually the more difficult role as she switches on and off with her feelings for Madhav. But the actress keeps it within the character brilliantly. The on-screen chemistry between Arjun and Shraddha is the film's crowning glory. Vikram Massey is superb as the friend. Here's an actor to look out for.

WHAT'S NOT:

There is a bit of lag in the screenplay in the second half because of the inherent slowdown in the story. Mohit has tried to camouflage it with the usage of songs but you can't escape it entirely. Production values could have been better. The VFX of the film, especially, is an embarrassment. The entire Bill Gates portion could have been designed better, considering it's a part of one of the most crucial scenes in the film. Instead it brings on laughs.

WHAT TO DO:

Go for it and savour the romance. Experience the cracking chemistry of Arjun-Shraddha.

Rating: *** (3 Stars)