Voda offers free incoming call on int'l roaming at Rs 500/day

Telecom operator Vodafone will offer free incoming calls during international roaming on its network in 45 countries at a daily rental of Rs 500 along with all international and local outgoing calls for Re 1 a minute.

In the countries where Vodafone operates, the customer will get 1 megabyte of mobile internet for Re 1 which implies 1GB of data will cost them Rs 1,024.

"Keeping in mind the requirements of international travelers, Vodafone had recently introduced the i-RoamFREE proposition offering free incoming calls, Re 1 for all international and local outgoing calls and data at Re 1 per MB in over 45 countries on a daily basis," Vodafone said in a statement today.

Vodafone post-paid and pre-paid customers availing the plan will have to pay Rs 500 per day.

"Leveraging our global footprints and partnerships, we have now expanded 4G services for our customers on international roaming across over 40 countries," Vodafone India Commercial Sandeep Kataria said.

The list of 45 countries include the USA, the UAE, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Mauritius and Morocco.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)