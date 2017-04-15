Visa and Mastercard don't want to lose out to UPI, BHIM, lobby government

Credit card companies like Visa and Mastercard are lobbying the government to make sure they get a chunk of the pie with the country going cashless, according to a report.

Apart from private players, the government - in the last few months - last launched several options, including the Unified Payments Interface, BHIM app, and Aadhaar Pay, to help the country wean off its dependency on cash to make payments, a report by The Economic Times said.

To be a part of the movement to cashless payments, the credit card companies are looking at features like QR code and contactless payments apart from credit card and debit card payments.

If they don't get onto the bandwagon, the credit card companies are in the fray to lose out on a Rs 6,000 crore market.

This comes at a time when Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has said that card payments and ATMs could become obsolete. However, according to the report, both Mastercard and Visa have confirmed that they are looking to expand into the market.