Ukraine central bank chief: resistance to reforms will increase

Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva said on Monday resistance to reforms will increase after her resignation but the central bank should stay independent and out of politics.

She also said that continued cooperation with the International Monetary Fund would ensure Ukraine can continue to pay off its state debt for the next three years without affecting the currency market or financial stability.

Gontareva announced her resignation Monday. Her departure will deprive Ukraine of a tough reformer capable of taking on vested interests at a time when the country is recovering from a deep recession.

