Turnbull wants TCS to open innovation campus in Australia

Impressed by the works of India's largest software exporter TCS, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull today requested the prestigious private sector firm to open an innovation campus in his country.

Turnbull made the request while visiting the TCS' sprawling campus here in the last leg of his tour to India.

Turnbull flew into the financial capital after his engagements in New Delhi and drove straight to the TCS campus located near the airport.

Accompanied by the TCS brass, including newly-appointed MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, Turnbull was shown the company's innovations in the retail and financial services.

During the tour, Turnbull was told that the Tata group company does its innovation work out of its dedicated labs in Mumbai and Chennai.

He reportedly requested the TCS management to open such a facility in his country, saying it will create jobs and boost growth back home.

The TCS senior management and the visiting delegation went into a closed door meeting right after the campus visit, according to TCS.

Turnbull left the campus after spending close to an hour at the facility. He did not speak to the waiting reporters.

He is scheduled to address the business leaders in evening over dinner and will be leaving for Australia tomorrow afternoon.

Later on Gopinathan said, "It was great to have the Australian prime minister with us. TCS works with six of the top 10 companies on the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange). We also showcased how we are able to leverage technology for innovation and global competitiveness that we do for our Australian clients.

"The Australian prime minister showed keen interest in the work TCS does to promote STEM education, especially amongst women and leveraging technology by government departments," he said.

