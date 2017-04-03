Telangana: Striking truckers vow to intensify agitation

The striking truckers in Telangana today vowed to intensify their agitation after talks with IRDAI on their demand for reducing third party insurance premium failed.

"We held talks with Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for three hours. Our representatives from other states have also come. They (IRDAI) were not agreeing to our demand to reduce third party insurance premium. Strike will continue. This will intensify from 8th (of April)," Durga Prasad, Secretary of Telangana Lorry Owners Association, said.

The truckers in Telangana began their strike on March 30 demanding reduction in third party insurance premium and a single permit system between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, among others.

The insurance premium has been increased from Rs 24,000 to about Rs 38,000, claimed Durga Prasad.

"Lakhs of vehicles are not paying insurance. But, they are increasing it for us," he alleged.

The AP government was not accepting the demand for single permit system between AP and Telangana, he claimed.

With truckers suspending their services, the Telangana government has initiated measures to see that supply of essential commodities was not hit.

The government had decided to use state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses for supply of essential items.

