Sugar: Sugar prices drifted lower at the wholesale market

in the national capital during the week under review after the government allowed duty free import of raw sugar up to 5 lakh tonne till mid-June, triggering increased supplies from mills and recorded a fresh fall of up to Rs 80 per quintal.

Sentiments dampened after the government allowed the import of duty free sugar of 5 lakh metric tonne till mid-June to check the unwanted rise in sweetener prices, traders said.

Traders said ample stocks following increased supplies from mills mainly weighed on the sweetener prices.

Sugar ready M-30 and S-30 prices dropped by Rs 80 each to settle the week at Rs 3,820-3,870 per quintal, respectively.

Mill delivery M-30 and S-30 too eased by Rs 10 each to finish the week at Rs 3,550-3,680 and Rs 3,540-3,670 per quintal, respectively.

In the millgate section, sugar Modinagar and Khatuli dropped the most by Rs 40 each to close the week at Rs 3,600 and Rs 3,540, followed by Sakoti, Dhampur and Chandpur which dipped by Rs 30 each to end at Rs 3,600 per quintal, respectively.

Sugar Asmoli, Dorala and Simbholi also slipped by Rs 20 each to Rs 3,640, Rs 3,630 and Rs 3,650, while Mawana, Thanabhavan and Budhana moved down by Rs 15 each to Rs 3,640, Rs 3,635 and Rs 3,640 per quintal, respectively.

Also, the price of Kinnoni, Ramala, Anupshaher, Baghpat, Morna and Nazibabad lost Rs 10 each during the week to conclude at Rs 3,680, Rs 3,550, Rs 3,540, Rs 3,560, Rs 3,555 and Rs 3,550 per quintal, respectively. (MORE)

