Sensex retreats for 3rd day ahead of earnings numbers

Last week's US missile strike on a Syrian airfield have fuelled geopolitical tensions, keeping investors in wait and watch mode.

Markets retreated for the third day

today as the Sensex slumped 131 points to end at 29,576, a

nearly two week low, ahead of the start of quarterly earnings

amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex resumed higher and advanced to the day's high

of 29,831.32, but later slipped before ending down 130.87

points, or 0.44 per cent, at 29,575.74, its lowest closing

since March 29.

The gauge has now lost 398.50 points in three sessions.

After regaining the 9,200-mark in early trade, the NSE

Nifty settled lower by 16.85 points, or 0.18 per cent, at

9,181.45.

On the contrary, the broader markets outperformed the

key index.

