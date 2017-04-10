Sensex retreats for 3rd day ahead of earnings numbers

Last week's US missile strike on a Syrian airfield have fuelled geopolitical tensions, keeping investors in wait and watch mode.
Markets retreated for the third day
today as the Sensex slumped 131 points to end at 29,576, a
nearly two week low, ahead of the start of quarterly earnings
amid mixed global cues.
Last week's US missile strike on a Syrian airfield have
fuelled geopolitical tensions, keeping investors in wait and
watch mode.
The Sensex resumed higher and advanced to the day's high
of 29,831.32, but later slipped before ending down 130.87
points, or 0.44 per cent, at 29,575.74, its lowest closing
since March 29.
The gauge has now lost 398.50 points in three sessions.
After regaining the 9,200-mark in early trade, the NSE
Nifty settled lower by 16.85 points, or 0.18 per cent, at
9,181.45.
On the contrary, the broader markets outperformed the
key index.
(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)