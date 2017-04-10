Sensex bounces 125 pts, Nifty above 9,200 early on

The quarterly earnings due to start this week provided markets a crucial leg-up today as the Sensex recouped 125 points and the Nifty topped 9,200 again amid a mixed Asian scenario.

