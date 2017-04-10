Sensex bounces 125 pts, Nifty above 9,200 early on

The quarterly earnings due to start this week provided markets a crucial leg-up today as the Sensex recouped 125 points and the Nifty topped 9,200 again amid a mixed Asian scenario.
The quarterly earnings due to start
this week provided markets a crucial leg-up today as the
Sensex recouped 125 points and the Nifty topped 9,200 again
amid a mixed Asian scenario.
However, a sense of caution ahead of key economic data
kept mood tempered.
The 30-share index traded up by 124.71 points, or 0.41 per
cent, at 29,831.32, as all indices led by oil and gas, PSU and
capital goods came good, rising by up to 1.34 per cent.
The gauge had fallen 267.63 points in the previous two
sessions.
The NSE Nifty-50 index was trading higher by 27.35 points,
or 0.29 per cent, at 9,225.65.
Traders said cautious investors lapped up select
blue-chips ahead of key economic numbers -- industrial
production (IIP) for February and consumer inflation for March
are to be released on Wednesday. A mixed trend in Asia had a
bearing too.
IT heavyweight Infosys will kick off the earnings season
as it gets ready to announce its fourth quarter and annual
results on Thursday.
It is going to be a holiday-shortened week as market will
remain shut on Friday on account of Baba Saheb Ambedkar
Jayanti.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.06 per cent while Japan's
Nikkei gained 0.65 per cent in early trade today. China's
Shanghai Composite shed 0.28 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.03 per cent
lower on Friday.
(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)