Selection to this year's Top 20 Training Outsourcing

As the demand for sourced training services has changed, the companies selected for this year s Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies list have responded, said Ken Taylor, President, Training Industry, Inc. These companies have adapted to the needs of the training industry, with capabilities in delivery, content, administrative services and learning technology that align with buyers needs. It is an honor to be consistently recognized as a Top 20 Training Outsourcing Company for a decade. Training is not just our business but our passion and we strive to help our customers run training like a business with improved effectiveness, efficiency, and tangible business impact, said Sapnesh Lalla, President Corporate Learning Group, NIIT Limited.

As experts in business process outsourcing, the companies named to the Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies list are able to support a broad range of an organization s training initiatives, from large-scale roll-outs to specific training technology or delivery needs, said Doug Harward, CEO, Training Industry, Inc. (MORE) BUSINESSWIRE

