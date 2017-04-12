Sanofi appoints N Kalra to lead consumer healthcare business

Global healthcare firm Sanofi today announced appointment of Nikhilesh Kalra as general manager of its consumer healthcare (CHC) business in India and South Asia.

"Nikhilesh joins us at a time when we are building strong presence in consumer healthcare in India, with the recent closure of business swap with Boeringher Ingelheim and its incoming CHC brands.

"We plan to accelerate the growth of our CHC business in India and South Asia," Sanofi managing director - India and vice president - South Asia Shailesh Ayyangar said in a statement here.

The consumer health space has great opportunity in South Asia, and Sanofi is amongst the top consumer healthcare companies in the world. In India, Sanofi has a long history with well-loved and trusted brands like Combiflam and Avil.

In recent years, the company has strengthened their portfolio with brands like Allegra, Enterogermina and the recently acquired Dulcolfex.

"I look forward to growing these brands further, and strengthen Sanofi's position in the consumer health space in India and in South Asia," Kalra said.

