Refined soya oil futures slip 0.45% on sluggish demand

Refined soya oil prices moved down by 0.45 per cent to Rs 620.05 per 10 kg in futures trade today as participants cut down their bets due to low demand in the spot market.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in May fell by Rs 2.80, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 620.05 per 10 kg, with an open interest of 59,500 lots.

Similarly, the oil for delivery in April shed Rs 1.50, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 634.08 per 10 kg in 25,770 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by traders on the back of easing demand in the spot market against adequate stocks position mainly influenced refined soya oil prices at futures trade.

