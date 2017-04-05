Ready-to-cook food brand Fingerlix raises USD 3 mln

Ready-to-cook food solutions brand Fingerlix today said it has raised USD 3 million in series A funding from private equity firm Zephyr Peacock.

The brand, which is present in Mumbai, has expanded to Pune recently and it targets to cover top 10 cities in the country over the next 18 months.

Speaking on the funding, Fingerlix founder and CEO Shree Bharambe said: "With this latest round of fund infusion, we aim to introduce more offerings and foray into newer cities to spread Fingerlix to a larger customer base".

Bangalore-based Zephyr Peacock makes private equity investments targeting India's fast growing small and medium market segments.

