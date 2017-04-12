RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.6920 against dollar

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.6920 against the US dollar and 68.6706 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 64.5438 and 68.3067 on yesterday.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 80.8132 and 59.06 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

