Pulses: In a holiday shortened week, prices of arhar and

urad recorded a steep fall by declining up to Rs 500 per quintal at the wholesale pulses market owing to slackened demand against ample stocks position on improved supplies from producing belts.

On the other hand, kabuli gram climbed on uptick in demand.

Marketmen said besides fall in demand from retailers and dal mills, ample stocks position in the market following increased arrivals from producing regions, mainly pulled down arhar and urad prices.

In the national capital, arhar and its dal dara variety dropped by Rs 450 and Rs 500 to Rs 4,550 and Rs 6,500-8,300 per quintal, respectively.

Urad and its dal chilka local also slumped by Rs 400 each to Rs 6,300-7,200 and Rs 6,500-6,600 per quintal, respectively. Its dal best quality and dhoya followed suit and traded lower by a similar margin to Rs 6,600-7,100 and Rs 7,000-7,200 per quintal.

However, kabuli gram small variety found selective buying and ended higher by Rs 300 to Rs 10,000-10,300 per quintal.

