Petrol pumps may remain closed on Sundays from May

Petrol pumps are likely to remain shut on Sundays from May and a typical work day for fuel retailers across the country last about 8-9 against the usual 12-17 hours currently.

A report by Moneycontrol said that from May 10, fuel retailers may keep petrol pumps shut on Sundays and may restrict working hours as the "Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD) attended by representatives from various states had threatened to close pumps on Sundays if their demand for an increase in dealers' commission was not fulfilled by the central government."

It said, the consortium had threatened, there will be no purchase of fuel on May 10, and from May 14, petrol pumps would remain shut on Sundays.

It's important to note the Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers are present only in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

The All India Petroleum Dealers' Association has decided to stay away from the agitation.

Petrol pump owners had gone on strike in January, however, it was withdrawn after they were assured of a revision of commission rates by the oil companies.