Oils and Oilseeds: Groundnut oil and industrial oil

firmed up, refined palmolein recovered, linseed finished stable in an otherwise truncated wholesale oils and oilseeds market week under review.

Groundnut oil gained on continued demand from stockists and retailers despite fag-end selling following fresh arrivals from producing regions.

Refined palmolein also recovered following good retail buying support.

Castorseeds bold and castor oil commercial firmed-up modestly despite volatility owing to scattered demand from shippers and soap manufacturing units.

Linseeds oil ruled stable in the absence of largescale buying from paint and allied industries.

The Oils and oilseeds market was closed on 4th April on account of "Ram-Navami".

Groundnut oil opened higher at Rs 1,055 and later gained further to close at Rs 1,060 as compared to last Saturday's closing level of Rs 1,050, revealing a rise of Rs 10 per 10kg.

Refined palmolein resumed stable at Rs 557 and rose to a high of Rs 562 before finishing to Rs 560 as against previous weekend level of Rs 557, showing a marginal gain of Rs 30 per 10 kg.

Turning to non-edible section, castorseeds bold commenced higher at Rs 5,050 and rose further to Rs 5,215 before concluding at Rs 5,015 as compared to last weekends' level to Rs 5,000, showing a slight gain of Rs 15 per 100kg.

Similarly, castor oil commercial commenced higher at Rs 1,040 and surged to Rs 1,073 before ending at Rs 1,033 as against to previous weekends's level of Rs 1,030, showing a mere gain of Rs 3 per 10kg.

Linseed oil prices opened and closed stable at its previous weekends level of Rs 850 per 10 kg. MORE

