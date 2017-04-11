Notice issued to realtor over delay in handing over flats

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has issued notice to real estate firm Amrapali Group to appear on four days for meetings with home buyers to resolve their issues.

GNIDA CEO Deepak Aggarwal will chair the meetings at the Authority office on April 13, 18, 19 and 20.

Investors had lodged an FIR against the firm at Bisrakh police station over delay in handing over of flats.

Meanwhile, home buyers staged a protest against Jaypee Group here today over delay in handing over of flats.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmendra Yadav told the home buyers that he would look into their grievances and if necessary, an FIR would be lodged against the promoter.

