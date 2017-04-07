No shortage of currency and coins, maintains govt

Arjun Ram Meghawal said in LS that various measures have been taken for equitable distribution of notes across the country to ensure availability of small denominations.

The government today set the record straight on cash circulation, saying there is no shortage of notes except some sporadic cases.

In his written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal said various measures have been taken for equitable distribution of notes across the country to ensure availability of small denominations. "There is no shortage of currency notes and coins except some sporadic and occasional incidents of shortage," he said. He was replying to a question whether there is shortage of notes and coins of Rs 1, 5, 10, 20 and 50 forcing people to procure the same from blackmarketeers at heavy prices.

The minister said production of currency notes and coins has been raised substantially to meet any shortfall in demand. During November 10 to December 19, 2016, a total of 22.6 billion pieces of notes of various denominations have been supplied of which 20.4 billion were small denominations of Rs 10, 20, 50 and 100. Large quantities of coins of Rs 5 and Rs 10 too have been supplied.