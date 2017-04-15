NMC urges PM to remove pay anomalies in lower grade staff

The National Mazdoor Conference (NMC) today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the recommendations of the Finance Ministry to remove pay anomalies in the lower grade staff of central government services.

"We urge the Prime Minister and the Union Finance Minister to accept recommendations of the committee headed by Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa constituted for removing pay anomalies in respect of lower grade pay of staff in different categories besides non-finalisation of HRA and other related allowances by the Central government in July 2016," NMC President Subash Shastri told reporters here.

The Committee has already submitted its report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley a month ago, recommended 30 per cent increase in all allowances beside removal of all pay anomalies in respect of lower grade staff of central government, he said.

He hoped that central government will accept the recommendations of the committee in toto and a decision in this regard will be taken in the next meeting of Union cabinet.

Shastri pointed out that recommendations of the 7th pay commission have not benefited the lower class of central government.

Appreciating the policies and programs of Modi government at the Centre, the NMC President urged the Centre to "fully support the government of Jammu and Kashmir in its endeavours to ameliorate the suffering of the common man as the state has been under extremely disturbed conditions".

Shastri also demanded an early issuance of notification regarding implementation of the 7th pay commission recommendations and creation of separate wage head for uninterrupted release of monthly wages of daily rated workers of various government departments.

Besides, he also demanded release of seven per cent DA in favour of state government employees and pensioners and total exemption of DA from income tax slab.

