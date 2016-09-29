Essel Group 90 years
Nissan's Datsun redi-GO Sport launched at Rs 3.5 lakh

Nissan Motor MD Arun Malhotra and Olympic medal winner Sakshi Malik at the launch (Image courtesy: Datsun)
alt dna Web Team | Thu, 29 Sep 2016-04:17pm , New Delhi , dna webdesk

Nissan's low budget Datsun brand has launched a sport version of the redi-GO ahead of the festive season. The limited edition redi-GO Sport is priced at Rs 3,49,479.

The sporty redi-Go Sport gets new features like theme wheel cover, sporty graphics, sporty roof spoiler, remote key-less entry, rear parking sensor, and sporty dashboard among others.

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik, who won gold at the Olympic Games, is the face of redi-GO Sport. "We also celebrate our new association with Sakshi Malik. She perfectly embodies Datsun’s philosophy of #ISayYes to having a dream and achieving it." stated Arun Malhotra, managing director, Nissan Motor India.

At the launch event, Malik was gifted the new Datsun redi-GO SPORT by Malhotra.

Malhotra said, “We are delighted to introduce the limited edition Datsun redi-GO Sport, which adds a sporty-themed option for customers during the festive season.

The new redi-GO Sport will come in three colour variants -- ruby, white and grey. It will soon be available in all the Datsun dealerships across the country, the company said.

New features on the outside New features inside the cabin
Theme grille - red accents Sporty dash
Theme wheel cover Bluetooth audio system
Sporty graphics Black interiors
Sporty roof spoiler Remote key-less entry
Rear parking sensors

