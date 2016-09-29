Nissan's Datsun redi-GO Sport launched at Rs 3.5 lakh

Nissan's low budget Datsun brand has launched a sport version of the redi-GO ahead of the festive season. The limited edition redi-GO Sport is priced at Rs 3,49,479.

The sporty redi-Go Sport gets new features like theme wheel cover, sporty graphics, sporty roof spoiler, remote key-less entry, rear parking sensor, and sporty dashboard among others.

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik, who won gold at the Olympic Games, is the face of redi-GO Sport. "We also celebrate our new association with Sakshi Malik. She perfectly embodies Datsun’s philosophy of #ISayYes to having a dream and achieving it." stated Arun Malhotra, managing director, Nissan Motor India.

At the launch event, Malik was gifted the new Datsun redi-GO SPORT by Malhotra.

Malhotra said, “We are delighted to introduce the limited edition Datsun redi-GO Sport, which adds a sporty-themed option for customers during the festive season.

The new redi-GO Sport will come in three colour variants -- ruby, white and grey. It will soon be available in all the Datsun dealerships across the country, the company said.