Mother Dairy turnover up 9 pc at Rs 7,850 cr in FY17

Mother Dairy's turnover grew by 9 per cent in the last fiscal to about Rs 7,850 crore helped by better sales in value-added dairy products and edible oils businesses.

Mother Dairy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), had posted a turnover of Rs 7,186 crore in 2015-16.

"Our turnover has increased by over 9 per cent to about Rs 7,850 crore during 2016-17 fiscal. In value-added dairy products and edible oils, our growth was nearly 20 per cent," Mother Dairy Managing Director S Nagarajan told

