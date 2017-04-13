Mentha oil futures remain up, gain 0.38% on rising demand

Mentha oil prices rose further by 0.38 per cent to Rs 987.50 per kg in futures market today as participants engaged in enlarging their positions, tracking a firm trend at spot market on strong demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, mentha oil for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 3.70, or 0.38 per cent to Rs 987.50 per kg in business turnover of 52 lots.

Likewise, the oil for delivery in May contracts edged up by Rs 1.80, or 0.18 per cent to Rs 993.50 per kg in 2 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders on the back of good demand from consuming industries in the spot market against tight stocks position on fall in arrivals from Chandausi, mainly kept mentha oil prices higher at futures trade.

