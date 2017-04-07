Majestic Research to conduct survey of auto ancillary firms

Majestic Research Services and Solutions (MRSS) today said it has won a contract from United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to conduct a survey covering 200 auto ancillary firms across the country.

In addition to automotive component makers, the study will approach nearly 25 automobile companies across different categories to understand their views in terms of level of innovation, the BSE-SME listed company said in a statement.

"We hope to complete the survey in a three-month time-period and be a part of the process to strengthen the Indian SMEs engaged in the automotive component manufacturing business and help them graduate to international standards and be a part of the global automotive supply chain," MRSS India Client Servicing Director Chandramouli Guin said.

UNIDO, jointly with Automotive Component Manufacturing Association Of India (ACMA), intends to bridge the technological need-gap of the Indian automotive industry and make it globally competitive both in terms of internal and external practices, the statement said.

The survey will include a study of auto component firms focusing on their innovative capacity and capabilities, and provide them with necessary inputs for designing evidence based interventions.

It will also establish the baseline for evaluation of the impacts of future interventions in this segment, the statement added.

