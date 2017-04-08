Kirana: Black pepper and jeera prices strengthened at the

wholesale kirana market during the week on increased buying by retailers and stockists amid thin supplies.

Traders said increased offtake by local parties and stockists amid a firming trend in most spices in futures trade also buoyed the trading sentiments.

Besides, pickup in export demand influenced select spice prices, they said.

Black pepper prices rose by Rs 10 to conclude at Rs 650-800 per kg on higher exports demand.

Cloves prices increased by Rs 5 to conclude at Rs 555-655 per kg.

Coriander prices increased by Rs 200 to settle at Rs 7,500-14,200 per quintal.

Dry ginger and kalaunji prices rose by Rs 500 each to conclude at Rs 12,000-17,000 and Rs 14,500-14,700 per quintal.

Poppyseed (Turkey, U.P and MP-RAJ) spurted up to Rs 75 to finish at Rs 420-450, Rs 420-440 and Rs 440-470 per kg, respectively.

Red chilli and turmeric prices increased up to Rs 200 to conclude at Rs 5,100-13,600 and Rs 7,400-10,600 per quintal, respectively.

Jeera common and best quality also traded higher at Rs 19,500-19,700 and Rs 22,000-22,500 as against previous mark of Rs 18,500-18,700 and Rs 20,500-21,000 per quintal amid reports of lower production estimates in Gujarat against pick up in domestic and export demand.

On the other hand, cardamom brown-Jhundiwali and Kanchicut prices declined by Rs 20 each to settle at Rs 700-720 and Rs 760-1,050 per kg, respectively.

Nutmeg prices also drifted by Rs 20 to end at Rs 570-580 per kg. (MORE)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)