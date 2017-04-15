Jaggery: The wholesale gur (Jaggery) market displayed a

firm trend during the week under review largely supported by paucity of stocks due to fall in supplies amid speculative buying by stockists and retailers, record gains of Rs 100 per quintal.

Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets too exhibited a rising tendency during the period on scarcity of stocks amid pick up in offtake, adding gains up to Rs 220 per quintal.

Marketmen said paucity of stocks on negligible supplies from producing belts due to halt in production on rising mercury along with speculative buying by stockists and retailers, mainly attributed the uptick in gur prices.

Besides, higher demand from neighbouring states gave push to rising prices, they added.

In Delhi, gur Pedi and Dhayya prices were higher by Rs 100 each to conclude the week at Rs 3,200-3,300 and Rs 3,400- 3,500 per quintal, respectively,

Gur Chakku and Shakkar prices, however, remained unchanged at Rs 3,100-3,200 and Rs 3,500-3,600 per quintal on little doing.

At Muzaffarnagar, gur Chakku rose the most with prices climbing up by Rs 220 to Rs 2,750-3,020 per quintal as compared to previous week's close of Rs 2,650-2,800 per quintal.

Gur Khurpa and Laddoo prices also gained Rs 100 each during the week to finish at Rs 2,650-2,700 and Rs 2,850-2,950 per quintal.

Prices of gur Raskat also noted a rise of Rs 75 to settle the week at Rs 2,550-2,600 per quintal on strong demand from beer makers, driven by ongoing summer season.

In Muradnagar, gur pedi registered a gain of Rs 100 during the week to conclude at Rs 2,750-2,800, while gur dhayya remained at last week's closing levels of Rs 2,800- 2,850 per quintal. (MORE)

