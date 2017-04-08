India, Egypt should strengthen cooperation in pharmaceuticals

Egypt should strengthen its cooperation in pharmaceutical sector with India which has great advantages in terms of providing affordable and reliable medication, India's envoy here said today.

Inaugurating the India Pavilion at the International Pharma exhibition "Pharmaconex 2017", India's Ambassador to Egypt Sanjay Bhattacharyya encouraged the Indian and Egyptian partners to strengthen cooperation in trade, investments and Research and Development (R&D).

"Pharmaceutical is something in which India seeks to be a global leader. We already have great advantages in terms of providing affordable and reliable medication. Egypt is a huge market in which we see growing export potentials as well as possibilities of investments.

"We are hoping that the Egyptian market which is so mature will provide us with the base also to expand to other parts of the region, the Arab world and Europe," the envoy told

