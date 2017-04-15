In New York Comex trade, gold for delivery in June

rose to finish at USD 1,288.50 an ounce as compared to last weekend's close of USD 1,257.30 and silver for May also climbed to settle at USD 18.51 an ounce from USD 18.151.

On the domestic front, standard gold (99.5 purity) resumed lower at Rs 28,665 per 10 grams from last Friday's closing level of Rs 28,775, later recovered to surge Rs 29,225 before finishing at Rs 29,145, revealing a rise of Rs 370, or 1.28 per cent.

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also commenced lower at Rs 28,815 per 10 grams as compared to preceding weekend's level of Rs 28,925, later regained to mark an high of Rs 29,375 before concluding at Rs 29,295, showing a gain of Rs 370, or 1.27 per cent.

Silver ready (.999 fineness) commenced lower at Rs 41,995 per kilo as against preceding weekend's level of Rs 42,630, later gradually rebounded to close at Rs 43,095, registering a rise of Rs 465 per kilo, or 1.09 pct. (MORE)

