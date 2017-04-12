IMF chief Lagarde says "halfway" there on Greek talks

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Wednesday said Greece is heading in the right direction on reforms but talks on its bailout and the IMF's potential role in it are "only halfway through".

Lagarde, speaking in Brussels ahead of next week's IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington, said the IMF is still considering whether to join the Greek bailout, but "we are not there yet", she said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)