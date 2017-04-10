Housing.com appoints Amit Masaldan as national sales head

com today appointed Amit Masaldan as national sales head to expand its senior leadership team.

Realty portal Housing.com today appointed Amit Masaldan as national sales head to expand its senior leadership team.

Housing.com is a part of Elara Technologies Pte Ltd, which also owns PropTiger.com and Makaan.com.

"The new appointment comes in conjunction with the company's recent merger with PropTiger to become the largest and preferred full service online-to-offline (O2O) real estate platform in India," a company statement said.

Prior to joining Housing.com, Amit worked with another realty portal MagicBricks.

UST Global expands workforce in Bengaluru to over 3,000 * US-based leading digital technology services company UST Global today said it has expanded workforce in Bengaluru to over 3,000.

The Bengaluru facility continues to be the company's second biggest delivery centre globally. The company has more than 10,000 employees in India out of 17,000-plus globally.

Sudhansu Panigrahi, GM and Centre Head, Bengaluru, UST Global, said, "We are gaining significant traction in semiconductor, VLSI, cloud, AI, mobility and IOT, and are continuously adding talent to serve the growing demand from our customers.

"Bengaluru continues to be one of our focus cities and by the end of 2017, we plan to add 500 more employees in our Bengaluru centre," he said. (MORE)

