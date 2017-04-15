Haryana cooperative sugar mills' output crosses 30 lk quintals

Cooperative sugar mills in Haryana have produced over 30.90 lakh quintals of the sweetener by crushing 314.74 lakh quintals of sugarcane during the current crushing season so far.

Stating this here today, a spokesman of Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills said that these sugar mills had produced over 28.17 lakh quintals of sugar by crushing 284.35 lakh quintals of sugarcane during the corresponding period last year.

Cooperative Sugar Mill, Shahabad has produced the maximum of over 5.99 lakh quintals by crushing 57.73 lakh quintals of sugarcane.

Cooperative Sugar Mill, Rohtak has produced over 3.73 lakh quintals of sugar by crushing 40.37 lakh quintals of sugarcane, followed by Cooperative Sugar Mill, Meham, which has produced over 3.25 lakh quintals of sugar by crushing 34.72 lakh quintals of sugarcane.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)