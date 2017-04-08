Grains: Weak conditions witnessed at the wholesale grains

market during the week as prices of wheat and rice basmati moved down on reduced offtake against ample stocks position.

However, maize and barley went up on uptick in demand from consuming industries.

Traders said ample stocks position on improved supplies from producing regions against reduced offtake by flour mills, mainly kept pressure on wheat prices.

Weak trend in wheat at futures trade and expectations of bumper crop this year also weighed on prices, they said.

Fall in demand from retailers helped rice basmati to trade lower, they added.

In the national capital, wheat (desi and wheat dara for mills) slipped to Rs 2,250-2,530 and Rs 1,745-1,755 from previous week's levels of 2,300-2,580 and Rs Rs 1,780-1,790 per quintal, respectively. Atta chakki delivery followed suit and eased to Rs 1,760-1,765 against last close of 1,800-1,830 per 90 kg.

Atta flour mills, maida and sooji also settled lower at Rs 970-980, Rs 1,050-1,060 and Rs 1,190-1,200 from previous levels of Rs 990-1,000, Rs 1,090-1,100 and Rs 1,220-1,225 per 50 kg respectively in line with a wheat trend.

In the rice section, rice basmati common and Pusa-1121 variety weakened by Rs 100 each to Rs 8,400-8,500 and Rs 6,800-8,100 per quintal, respectively.

On the other hand, maize and barley finished higher at Rs 1,530-1,540 and Rs 1,560-1,580 from previous levels of Rs 1,500-1,510 and Rs 1,500-1,520 per quintal on pick up in demand from consuming industries. (MORE)

