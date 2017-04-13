GJEPC setting up gem & jewellery institutes in Varanasi,Udupi

Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC) is setting up the Indian Institute of Gem & Jewellery (IIGJ) at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Udupi in Karnataka to enhance artisans skills for the gem & jewellery sector.

"We are setting up two more IIGJ institutes in Varansi and Udupi and expand our Mumbai facility. We are investing around Rs 35 crore of which Rs 20 crore are spent on Varansi facility spread over 8,000 square feet area," IIGJ Head- Sanjoy Ghosh told reporters here.

"We are also investing Rs 7 crore in Udupi facility, which is expected to start shortly. The expansion of Mumbai center will cost Rs 5 crore for adding two more floors," added Ghosh.

The government's Assistance to States for Infrastructure Development of Exports (ASIDE) scheme will provide assistance of 50 per cent in the proposed funding, said Ghosh.

"With Maharashtra government supporting initiatives such as the jewellery park and gems & jewellery university, successful graduates from IIGJ can access several career opportunities," GJEPC chairman Praveenshankar Pandya said.

