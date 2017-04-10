Gionee books order worth Rs 150 cr for its A1 selfie phone

Smartphone maker Gionee today said it has booked orders worth around Rs 150 crore in the first 10 days of opening registration for its Gionee A1 smartphone.

"Gionee A1 is our first flagship of the year and we have received as many as 74,682 units pre-orders worth around Rs 150 crore in the first ten days, till April 9, 2017. The pre-booking figures, the highest for any phone in the Rs 8,000-25,000 range," Gionee India Country CEO and MD Arvind R Vohra told

