Fresh iron ore to the tune of 20 million tons extracted in Goa

Fresh iron ore to the tune of 20 million tons was extracted during the financial year 2016-17, an indication that Goa's mining industry is getting back on the track.

The Supreme Court which is currently monitoring the iron ore extraction and has fixed a limit of 20 million tons per annum for the trade which was earlier embroiled in the controversy over largescale illegalities.

"The target of 20 million tons has already been achieved by the mine owners during the last fiscal which generated royalty of Rs 340 crores for the state," Director of Mines and Geology Prasanna Acharya told

